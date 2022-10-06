Boomerang Writer
Albany County Fire District 1 is looking for a new way to offer support to its many volunteers. The group may soon partner with Building Warriors, a nonprofit organization that works to provide mental health resources to first responders.
The fire district encompasses the lower half of Albany County, covering 2,100 square miles, six fire departments and 11 stations, chairman Luke Hawkins said. Aside from a bookkeeper and secretary, it is comprised completely of about 100 volunteers.
Working through a nonprofit program would allow the organization to provide mental health services to volunteers who otherwise would be largely left to their own devices after experiencing traumatic events on the job.
“As it is right now we are kind of starting from the ground up as Albany County Fire District 1,” Hawkins told the Albany County Commission on Tuesday. “We’re recognizing how much of a need this is and how much of some of this trauma is going back years and years and years.”
While there are mental health resources available to volunteer firefighters through a Rocky Mountain region chaplain program, only two volunteer chaplains live in the Albany County area and are stretched thin with demand.
The chaplains are former first responders who are trained to offer support to their peers. But there have been occasions where situations have called for professional mental health assistance that the group can’t provide, chaplain Kevin McIntyre said.
Through a program such as Building Warriors, first responders could be trained in offering peer support to others. These trained individuals would be able to provide a first contact for those struggling with traumatic incidents. Then, if someone needed more help they could be referred to a therapist in the program, Hawkins said.
The nonprofit is based in Colorado, and it would take some resources and planning to establish an extension in the Albany County area. Hawkins asked commissioners if the county would offer financial support to help establish the program.
The project is in its early stages, and there is not a set timeline or pricing available yet, Hawkins said. He hopes it will cost less than $20,000 during the first two years of the program.
The Building Warriors approach would allow a chance for savings if some participants end up benefiting from peer support sessions and do not need to go onto professional therapy sessions, which are much more costly, Hawkins said. The annual budget for the fire district is only about $640,000 per year, meaning any extra operations must be done through grants and other community support.
The program also would allow for firefighters to talk with others who understand their unique experiences.
“Therapists are great, but we’re really looking for those who can share those experiences and know what we’re talking about,” Hawkins said.
He explained that when working as a first responder, transition time after a traumatic event is important. Then people can process what they experienced together, rather than bringing their experiences home or dealing with them on their own.
“It wasn’t that long ago that there was a really unhealthy way of doing stuff,” Hawkins said. “It was that old … rub dirt on it type of mentality.”
The Albany County Commissioners each said they’d like to support the program to help enhance mental healthcare for firefighters. The commission asked for more detailed documents about the plan, and will consider it again during its meeting in November.
“(Some) days they’re walking out the door when their families are asking them to stay so they can respond to these calls,” Hawkins said. “We want to make sure that we’re trying to support them as much as we can so it’s the least impact possible for their families.”