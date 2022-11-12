Boomerang Writer
Local polling places had many visitors on Election Day, with a total of 7,258 people headed to the polls in the county, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said.
That’s in addition to the 3,214 people who voted early and the 2,314 people who returned their absentee ballots by mail.
Overall, those numbers reflect about a 65% voter turnout, which is impressive for a midterm election, Gonzales said.
Still, this turnout marks a decrease in voter turnout from the past midterm election in 2018, when 77% of voters came out and cast 14,515 ballots.
Gonzales said that while there were a few hiccups in the election process, it ran smoothly overall.
Some voters experienced confusion finding their polling place because of the change in location of Slade Elementary School, Gonzales said. When typing the name of the school into Google Maps, the address of the old school came up instead of the new one.
Gonzales said the elections staff hadn’t foreseen the need to differentiate which school, but now are aware of the issue for the future.
An issue with a media stick which holds poll information caused the results counting process to take a bit longer, but the issue was corrected following best practice advice from the vendor, Gonzales said.
Another aspect that extended the ballot counting process was waiting on results from the polling place in Laramie Peak because of the drive time back to Laramie, which was to be expected.
“Everybody in the community plays an integral part,” Gonzales said. “I feel very fortunate that we have this collaboration among all these different groups that make it successful in Albany County.”
The day was bittersweet for Gonzales, who will soon be retiring after working for Albany County for 43 years. Of those, 32 years have been as an elected official.
“I have a great team, and that includes all of the election judges, and my staff and representatives that assisted us throughout the community,” Gonzales said. “I don’t know looking back where those 43 years have gone, but truly it’s been an honor to serve.”
