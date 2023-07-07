Forty Albany County nonprofits will join with dozens of other organizations that serve the county as part of WyoGives on Wednesday, July 12, to raise funds and increase awareness for agencies serving communities across Wyoming.
More than 300 nonprofit organizations are participating in the 24-hour, online day of giving event that kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 12 and ends at 12 a.m. on July 13, according to a news release. WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
WyoGives.org provides one easy-to-use platform where individuals can search and donate to nonprofits across the state that are making a difference in communities every day. It provides a valuable resource for local nonprofits.
“With our theatre productions occurring during the school year, the summer months have proven to be the best time of year for Relative Theatrics to engage in any major annual fundraising endeavors,” said Anne Mason, Relative Theatrics founder/producing artistic director, in the release. “WyoGives has been a substantial help to us in these efforts. Beyond that, it is incredibly heartening to witness the phenomenal philanthropy of Wyoming citizens on this statewide day of giving.”
“We especially love pulling together with fellow Albany County nonprofits to celebrate and support the hard, necessary work of so many vital charitable organizations in our neighborhood.”
By going to the WyoGives website, www.wyogives.org, donations can be made to nonprofit organizations with a potential dollar-for-dollar match by Hughes Charitable Foundation. The foundation is providing up to $1 million in matching funds to Wyoming nonprofits participating in WyoGives.
“It’s important that Albany County donors visit WyoGives.org as early as possible so participating nonprofits can qualify for matching funds,” said Susie Klein with Albany County United Way, in the release. “Once donations statewide reach the $1 million in eligible matching funds by the Hughes Charitable Foundation, those funds are gone.”
When the Hughes Charitable Foundation challenge is completed, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) will initiate a $75,000 matching fund opportunity. BCBSWY will match up to $5,000 per organization (organizations must have been in existence for two years with programs to be eligible). Also, BCBSWY will match up to $500 per donor. Matching funds are limited to online donations and only available until $75,000 is committed.
Several incentives to encourage donors to benefit their chosen nonprofits are available through prizes offered by WyoGives sponsors. Those include a $500 “First Prize of the Day” by Jonah Bank of Wyoming for the first organization to receive an online donation; three $307 prizes sponsored by Wells Fargo for three organizations that receive donations at 3:07 a.m. (measured to the nanosecond); three prizes of $300 for three organizations that receive online donations exactly at noon on July 12; three prizes of $307 each for organizations receiving online donations at 3:07 p.m., sponsored by Wells Fargo; a $1,000 prize for the organization that pushes the WyoGives total to $1 million and another $1,000 prize for the organization the pushes the total to $2 million. Other prizes are listed at the WyoGives website.
“Get online early to donate,” said Patrick Wolfinbarger, CyberWyoming Alliance co-founder, in the release. “Donations only count for the Hughes Charitable Foundation matching funds or prizes by making them online at WyoGives.org.”
In 2022, WyoGives reports raising $3.2 million in contributions from 5,773 donors for 256 participating nonprofits. In 2021, $2.3 million was raised from 3,804 donors and distributed to 193 participating nonprofits. Both years, more than $1 million in matching dollars were raised with the help of the Hughes Charitable Foundation match and other matches secured by the WyoGives team and participating nonprofits.
Albany County nonprofits participating in WyoGives are Action Resources International; Alliance for Historic Wyoming, Ark Regional Services, Inc.; Better Wyoming; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming; Common Outdoor Ground; CyberWyoming Alliance; Downtown Clinic; Eppson Center for Seniors, Inc.; Equality State Policy Center; Family Promise of Albany County; Home On The Range Animal Haven; Hospice of Laramie; J & J Second Chance Small Holdings; La Radio Montanesa Voz de la Gente; Laramie Animal Welfare Society; Laramie BikeNet; Laramie Connections Center; Laramie Foster Closet; Laramie Interfaith; Laramie Plains Civic Center; Laramie Police Department Foundation; Laramie Public Art Coalition; Laramie Reproductive Health; Laramie Soup Kitchen; Pilot Hill Inc.; Relative Theatrics; Robbies House; SAFE Project; Science Loves Art; The Albany County Public Library Foundation, Inc.; The Open School. United Way of Albany County; Wyoming Children’s Law Center, Inc.; Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault; Wyoming Humanities; Wyoming Singer-Songwriters; Wyoming State 4-H Foundation; and the Wyoming Women’s Business Center.
Among 75 other nonprofits from throughout Wyoming who offer services in Albany County and featured on the WyoGives website are Audubon Rockies– National Audubon Society; Boy Scouts Adventure West Council; Climb Wyoming; Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming; Grace for Two Brothers; Inside Voice; My Front Door; Powder River Basin Resource Council; Red Cross; Unaccompanied Students Initiative; Volunteers of America– Northern Rockies; Wyoming 211; Wyoming Arts Alliance; Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative; Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame; Wyoming Pathways; Wyoming PBS; and Wyoming Special Olympics.
For more information, visit www.wyogives.org, email info@wynonprofit.org, or follow Facebook.com/WyoGives and Instagram.com/wyogives/.