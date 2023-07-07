Forty Albany County nonprofits will join with dozens of other organizations that serve the county as part of WyoGives on Wednesday, July 12, to raise funds and increase awareness for agencies serving communities across Wyoming.

More than 300 nonprofit organizations are participating in the 24-hour, online day of giving event that kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 12 and ends at 12 a.m. on July 13, according to a news release. WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.

