As an expected lively election season progresses, the Albany County Clerk’s Office continues to educate voters on new laws and prepare for the upcoming primary and general elections.
As of Wednesday, nearly 100 candidates for local, state and federal offices have registered to be elected for positions ranging from Albany County sheriff to party committeemen or committeewomen. Candidates have until Friday to register.
Positions up for election include seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, state Legislature, governor and secretary of state, among others. At the local level, candidates will vie for Albany County sheriff, attorney, commissioner, Albany County School District 1 Board of Education and Laramie City Council.
In light of redrawn state districts and city ward boundaries, voters are encouraged to double-check their wards and precincts before heading to the polls for the Aug. 16 primary. Residents can view maps of precincts and polling places on the county’s website.
While at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the county had to condense and centralize its polling places, this year’s election will see more polling locations open again, said County Clerk Jackie Gonzales.
Only two polling places, located between Rock River and Northern Albany County, that were used before the pandemic were not reinstated because of issues with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. One of the locations was a house and the other a community hall.
Voters also should make note to bring a valid photo ID with them to the polls to comply with a new law that requires voters show identification on Election Day in addition to when they register.
Under the law, acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, passport, tribal ID card, U.S. military card, student ID card or a valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card.
The requirement applies to all in-person voting. However, ID will not be required for requesting an absentee ballot.
The county is working to get the word out about the new law to as many people as possible.
“We’re trying to do as much voter education as we possibly can to help prepare the electors when they vote in person,” Gonzales said. “We have the information on our website (and) provided it to candidates … the better that we can educate I think will make it easier for everyone.”
The law has seen challenges from lawmakers and others who feel that it unnecessarily restricts voting rights in a state where voter fraud is already rare. Local attorney and former lawmaker Charles Pelkey filed a lawsuit against the law in April, arguing that it needlessly violates the U.S. Constitution.
Gonzales said the controversy hasn’t been on her radar yet as no final decisions have been made about changing the new law.
“When we come to that decision we will talk about it and do what we need to do then,” she said.