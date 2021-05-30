According to the Wyoming State Library Division, 15 Wyoming libraries will soon offer arts-based programming to enrich the lives of older adults in their respective communities.
The Albany County Public Library (ACPL) was one of these library systems that received a grant through the Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries Project. This project intends to implement an approach to older adult services that places participatory arts at the center of senior programming.
Creative gaining is the practice of engaging older adults in participatory and socially engaging arts programs. According to the state library, this type of programming helps foster the mastery of artistic skills and creative expression, and it also can help to alleviate the effects of social isolation — something felt all too ardently by Wyoming’s older adults through the pandemic this past year.
“Creative aging embraces older adults as learners. It expands the impact of teaching artists, and provides a positive and creative approach to programming,” said Maura O’Malley, CEO and co-founder of Lifetime Arts. Lifetime Arts is a national arts service organization that offers an artistic and social lens through which to serve, inspire and engage America’s growing older adult population.
In early March 2021, participating Wyoming libraries attended virtual training that explored current research on arts and aging; inherent biases about aging; best practices in creative aging programming; adult learning; developing responsive programming that is inclusive, representative, and equitable; the importance of community partnerships; and how to plan, implement and sustain successful in-person and remote programming.
“We sent out a survey to get community input. The three main areas of interest we learned about from the survey were drama, woodworking and painting,” said Tyler Brown, an adult services specialist at ACPL. As of right now, the ACPL is still in the planning stages for programming. However, Brown stated that he was excited about trying to put together some kind of dramatic production that incorporates both older adults and younger people.
“I’d love to see them interacting together on the same stage and putting a product together,” Brown said. An important part of the grant is that the ACPL needs to work with community artists to implement the programming. He has scheduled a meeting with a local drama teacher to try to set the stage production idea in motion.
“Everyone in the world will eventually hope to get old,” Brown said, adding that this why engaging in this type of programming is important for the community. Storytelling, in whatever form it takes, is a creative and effective way to increase intergenerational communication and reduce the stigma around growing old. Brown’s hope for ACPL’s programming is that it will incorporate that intergenerational interaction and storytelling.
Each library system of the 15 libraries chosen are eligible for up to $4,000 to support instructor fees, workshop materials, and supplies for two programs. ACPL has not yet received its sum yet. But, they hope to start the programming for the community beginning Fall 2021. In the meantime, the Albany County community should stay tuned for updates about programming specifics as the ACPL finalizes its plans.
“Wyoming is a beautiful state full of artistic inspiration,” said State Librarian, Jamie Markus. “We’re grateful our libraries will not have even more opportunity to bring arts education and enjoyment to our communities’ older patrons.”
The Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries project is made possible through a partnership between the Wyoming State Library, Wyoming Arts Council, and Lifetime Arts with funding from the Wyoming Community Foundation and the May & Stanley Smith Charitable Trust.