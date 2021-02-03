On Jan. 13, Wyoming’s sole U.S. Representative, Liz Cheney, voted to impeach then-President Donald J. Trump. Cheney is a high ranking member of the Republican Party, and her vote sent shockwaves through the nation and the state of Wyoming. Many Wyoming voters are still reckoning with the implications of this decision.
During a special meeting called Jan. 31, the Albany County Republic Party (ACRP) voted to censure Cheney because of her actions during Trump’s second impeachment trial.
In the resolution published to their website and Facebook page, members of the ACRP argued that United States representatives are elected to represent the will, values, and preferences of the people of their congressional district. According to the resolution, an overwhelming majority of the state electorate voted for Trump in the 2020 election, and therefore Cheney failed to represent her constituents.
The resolution also notes that articles of impeachment were filed against Trump, and they were voted on with no formal hearing, no evidence, and no witnesses sworn to give testimony. It adds that there is no evidence to suggest that Trump called for a violent response to political opposition, and suggested that the riot at the Capitol was instigated by Antifa radicals.
The aforementioned riot referenced the violent storming of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. Many people in this mob carried Trump flags and wore Make America Great Again apparel. Several made explicit demands to stop the count of the Electoral College votes that legitimized the election of President Joe Biden while lawmakers were forced to evacuate or shelter in place. Five people died during the riot, including a Capitol police officer.
ACRP stated that they believed there were significant irregularities in the election process across several states in the country. While there have been several lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election, they have largely been dismissed because of lack of evidence of election fraud.
The ACRP resolution calls on Cheney to appear before their organization to explain her actions.
Cheney’s actions on Jan. 13 have been met with mixed reactions across the state. On Jan. 28, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz stood outside the Wyoming State Capitol where he told a large crowd that Cheney should be defeated in the next election. Some people in the crowd showed up in support of Gaetz, while others appeared to protest his message. The Wyoming Petroleum Association recently released a statement offering their full support of Cheney now and through her 2022 election.
Representatives of the ACRP and the offices of Cheney were contacted to give a statement in regards to this article. As of the time of publication, neither has returned calls.