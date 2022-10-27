The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The website below can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to the website http://wyomingdci.wyo.gov for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. For any additional questions, contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 307-755-3520.