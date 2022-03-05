As the Wyoming Legislature tackles a host of education-related bills, one is raising some debate around issues of freedom of information and transparency.
Senate File 62, introduced by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, would require teachers to post a comprehensive list of learning materials and instruction activities online.
The bill was passed by the Senate 18-12 and will be discussed in the House of Representatives on Monday. Titled “Civics Transparency Act,” it would take effect for all K-12 public schools.
School districts would have to organize learning materials and activities by school, grade level and subject. They also would be required to post the policies and procedures behind any approval processes that went into the selection of the materials.
“I believe parents not only have the right to know what their children are being taught in school, but have the obligation to find out what is being taught,” said Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Laramie, of his decision to co-sponsor the bill. “Many school districts are already providing the necessary transparency … but we would hope that the bill will bring a higher level of transparency to all districts in the state.”
Some members of the education community said that while transparency is an important goal, this legislation would put an undue burden on teachers who are already struggling to work through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we have to have confidence in our teachers in what they are teaching their students and how to teach our students,” said Janice Marshall, chairperson of the Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees. “They are professionals.”
Marshall said that if parents have questions or concerns about curriculum, they can email or call teachers, who are typically very responsive to these requests.
“I think they’re very conscious of what they’re teaching our students and staying on factual information and staying away from opinion and controversy,” Marshall said.
She emphasized the importance of transparency and open communication between schools and parents, and said that she hadn’t heard many concerns over course material from parents of ACSD students.
An amendment to address the potential burden on teachers will be presented during a hearing of the bill Monday, Paxton said.
The bill also originally included text that would require schools to teach students about the U.S. constitution and pass a test on the subject as a graduation requirement, but this portion was deleted during a Senate hearing.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, implied that the bill could have more consequences than are anticipated.
“This bill has more to do with a national movement to monitor what is taught in our social studies classes with an eye toward accentuating the notion of American exceptionalism and downplaying the realities of discrimination and its impact on minorities,” Connolly said in an email to the Boomerang.
She also highlighted the fact that teachers already share course syllabi with parents and are obligated to follow state standards about how they teach their courses.