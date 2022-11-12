Boomerang Writer
In addition to eye-grabbing midterm races in the 2022 general election, local voters also had a say in who would take charge of a range of local offices that deal with the daily business of the county.
In races for Albany County School District 1 Board members, Albany County clerk and Albany County coroner, voters leaned toward candidates with more experience in their office.
County clerkDemocratic candidate Kayla White won the race for Albany County clerk with 6,954 votes, according to unofficial election results. Her opponent, Republican Susan Reding, received 5,450 votes.
White started working in the Albany County Clerk’s Office in 2007 and has been the chief deputy, or “right hand” to the clerk since 2009. This experience has given White an understanding of all the different positions in the office, she said.
White said she will start her time as county clerk making the transition from a coworker to a boss and getting used to her new position. In the meantime, she plans to learn as much as she can from the current clerk, Jackie Gonzales, before her retirement.
While winning the election has felt surreal and a bit nerve wracking, White plans to give the position her best effort, she said.
“I’m up for the challenge,” White said. “I feel like I have learned a lot from Jackie. She will forever be my mentor and my person that I will go to when I have questions.”
County coroner
The experienced candidate also won in the close Albany County coroner race, when Democratic candidate Sally King was elected with 6,060 votes compared to Republican challenger Tiffany Reed’s 5,957 votes.
King has worked in the Albany County Coroner’s Office for six years.
“The experience itself helped out as far as being able to be successful (and) having an idea of what I’m getting into,” King said.
She added that she hopes to continue to maintain the positive relationships she’s built with first responders and county staff, and the community as a whole.
School board
Albany County School Board 1 trustees Janice Marshall, Beth Bear, Nate Martin, Mary Alice Bruce and Steve Gosar were elected to continue serving in their positions.
Alex Moon Krassin and Carrie Murthy were also elected to join them. They will take the places of Jason Tangeman and Lawrence Perea.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}”I am so happy with the board that our board members and our community elected,” Marshall said. “All of our incumbents were elected, which puts us in a good position to continue doing what we’re doing.”{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Marshall also expressed gratitude toward the exiting school board members and said they both helped make the district better.{/span}
While the school board race is technically nonpartisan, the elected candidates won against a conservative slate of candidates that ran in collaboration with one another on political platforms such as censoring books in schools and avoiding what they described as sexually explicit materials.
The elected candidates have largely focused on less partisan issues, such as increasing mental health and other safety aspects in schools and managing the district’s budget.
“People were running for the school board on fringe political issues and hot button topics that really have very little to do with the successful running of the school district,” Martin said. “I think we have a pretty clear mandate to continue the not super headline grabbing work of … making sure our students continue receiving an excellent education.”
Bruce said the campaign has reminded her of the importance of communication and listening to different perspectives.
“I really welcome feedback, and I know everyone on the board does,” Bruce said. “(I’m a) believer in constant improvement and growth, and I think that could be applied to our district as well.”
Bruce said that in the coming term she would focus on ways to improve the mental health and safety of ACSD1 students, which includes preventing bullying. Krassin had a similar response, saying that she would like to work with school counselors to learn what resources the school board can provide them.
Krassin said that she enjoyed campaigning and talking with people without worrying about political affiliation and learning what the public wants from the school board.
“I thought it was wonderful to talk to people without putting any kinds of labels on it,” she said.