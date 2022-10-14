...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 427, 428, 429, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
Bailey Quick and Brady Carroll empty the only 24-hour ballot drop box for absentee ballots in Albany County at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16. The box allows an in-person drop of absentee ballots which were requested by mail or in person. Quick and Carroll are in the Grants Department of Albany County and agreed to help with the primary election.
County clerks across Wyoming received an unexpected request from Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred last Friday. He sent a letter asking them to consider discontinuing the use of ballot drop boxes in the current election.
Seven counties in Wyoming provide ballot boxes as a method for absentee voters to return their ballots, and Albany County is one of them. The county will continue to allow the use of ballot boxes to avoid disruptions to the voting process, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said.
Allred took office Oct. 3 after Gov. Mark Gordon appointed him to replace former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who accepted a judgeship in Goshen County, according to an article from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
While Buchanan had previously encouraged the use of ballot boxes during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allred raised concerns about their security in his Friday letter.
“I’m mindful of the fact that there have been no issues reported with the use of the drop boxes in Wyoming, but that does not alleviate the potential for abuse or destruction of ballots through use of fire or other means,” Allred wrote in the letter.
In a response to Allred, Gonzalez explained that the county has already mailed over 2,000 absentee ballots to electors and has informed them that the ballot drop box is available for use.
“Thank you for stating that you do not wish to interrupt or cause confusion to the voting process that is already in progress here in Albany County,” she wrote. “At this time, having to remove our absentee ballot drop box for the 2022 General Election would do both.”
She added that Albany County’s drop-box is under 24-hour surveillance, and that the county’s bipartisan election team collects the ballots from the drop-box daily. The ballots are time-stamped and dated, and the number of ballots received are recorded in a chain of custody log.
These practices meet those Allred outlined in his request in the case counties choose to continue using the drop boxes.
In an interview with the Boomerang, Gonzales said the request was unexpected and that it would disrupt the voting process to remove the ballot drop box option for voters.
She said the ballot drop boxes provide another option for electors who may not be able to mail their ballot in time to meet the deadline.
The local elections office has received mailed ballots after the deadline in the past, Gonzales said. Depending on the election year, the number of late absentee ballots could range from just a few to nearly two dozen.
“I personally believe it’s a service we provide the electors, especially in times of not meeting the deadline of getting it in the mail,” she said.