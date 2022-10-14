County clerks across Wyoming received an unexpected request from Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred last Friday. He sent a letter asking them to consider discontinuing the use of ballot drop boxes in the current election.

Seven counties in Wyoming provide ballot boxes as a method for absentee voters to return their ballots, and Albany County is one of them. The county will continue to allow the use of ballot boxes to avoid disruptions to the voting process, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said.

