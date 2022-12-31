Laramie residents have little reason to remember a pioneer attorney who only lived in Wyoming Territory for a year and a half. As far as we know, he only came to Laramie once, and spent most of his time in the new town of Cheyenne and in Yankton, Dakota Territory.

However, Charles Bradley became a footnote in the history records when he convinced the Dakota Territory legislature to name the second of four counties in Wyoming Territory as “Albany” County. That was late in 1868, and though he remained in Cheyenne a few months after that, by early 1869 he had departed Wyoming Territory for good.

Kim Viner is a U.S. Navy Commander, Ret., and a sixth-generation Laramie native. In retirement, he has become a local historian and has published several books on Laramie pioneer bankers and lawyers. He serves as the webmaster for the Albany County Historical Society, wyoachs.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus