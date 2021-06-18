The Albany County Wyoming Special Olympics State Awards ceremony had plenty of medals to present while honoring the achievements of 30 participating athletes on Tuesday afternoon, June 15, at the Washington Park Otto Dahl Shelter. Officer F. O’Connor with the Laramie Police Department and Sargent Anderson with the University of Wyoming Police Department presented the awards with family and friends of the athletes in attendance during the ceremony.
