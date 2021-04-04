Editor’s note: Now that vaccines are available to the general public, this will be among the last postings (unless factors determine otherwise) of vaccine updates. At this time, vaccination postings will be only on Sunday until eventually discontinued. The Laramie Boomerang expresses its appreciation to Ivinson Memorial Hospital and its partners for the ability keeping citizens informed.
• Who is currently eligible: Individuals within Phase 2 will be able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Phase 2 includes the general public, age 18+ for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine and age 16+ for the Pfizer vaccine.
• How to schedule an appointment: As Albany County continues to receive more vaccine supply, there are several options individuals can choose from to schedule an appointment:
o Albany County Vaccine Clinic — individuals who have signed up for a My Health Connection account will have the opportunity to self-schedule a vaccination appointment. Due to appointment availability, scheduling links will be randomized within the system and sent to individuals. Individuals can continue to call the Albany County Vaccine Call Center to schedule at 307-766-8222, Monday–Friday, from 9 a.m.–5p.m. Due to high call volumes, individuals should remain patient and try again later if their call does not go through initially.
o Walmart Pharmacy — Walmart has received federal allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Walgreens Pharmacy — Walgreens has received federal allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Pole Mountain Pharmacy — Pole Mountain has received county allotment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Approved Healthcare Clinics: Stitches Acute Care, Laramie Pediatrics, Albany County Community Health Clinic, the Downtown Clinic, Ivinson Medical Group and Laramie Family Physicians have received a limited supply of vaccines. Patients of these clinics can call their provider offices to learn about vaccine availability.
• VACCINE SUPPLY
o As of Thursday, April 1, Albany County had administered 11,923 first/single doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Albany County’s Vaccination List: Individuals should sign-up for My Health Connection (MHC), Ivinson’s patient portal, to be placed on the vaccination list. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/vaccine to sign up. Albany County residents will receive local vaccine updates and will be notified when a vaccine is available to them through MHC. If you already have an MHC account or have signed-up for an account, you are on the Albany County Vaccination list.