On July 15, 1894, a 27-year-old cowboy, described as a “well-built young man,” was locked into a cell at the Wyoming Territorial Penitentiary in Laramie.
Eighteen months later the prisoner, George “Butch” Cassidy, was pardoned for his crime of horse stealing and released.
Although the expression “the rest is history” would seem to fall into place here, for more than a century, the life and death of Butch Cassidy after his release has been the subject of speculation, books and movies.
What does not remain disputed is that the territorial prison at Laramie is the only one in the United States to have held the infamous outlaw.
That prison, now a Wyoming State Historic site, is celebrating 150 years as a penitentiary, farm, tourist attraction and museum.
Butch Cassidy is featured there, as well as other noteworthy thieves, murderers and ne’er-do-wells. In its 30 year life as an active prison, 1,063 convicts (including 12 women) spent their days in one of 42 6-foot by 6-foot by 8-foot enclosures.
The first structure was completed in 1872, said Lynette Nelson, visitor services supervisor at the site. It housed its first prisoner in January 1873, and the initial cost to build it was $40,000.
At that time, Wyoming was still a territory. As with many Western states and territories at that time, the concept of “law and order” was not a high priority for many of its new inhabitants.
In 1867, the U.S. Congress made money available for prisons in these Western states and territories. Wyoming’s first territorial legislature applied for funds, which were approved in 1870.
The original 640-acre site was selected on the west side of the Laramie River in what was then Laramie City. A prison with one cellblock and a kitchen was constructed. Over the years, a larger kitchen, south cell wing, warden’s house and broom factory were added.
The broom factory was used to raise revenue, manage the prison population and as a rehabilitative strategy.
In 1903, the site was turned over to the University of Wyoming for use as an agricultural experiment station. That use brought a horse barn, a machine shed (which became a sheep judging pavilion) and many animals to the site.
The university also is responsible for the evergreen and cottonwood trees that break up the landscape around the prison grounds. They also erected two large cement block silos, which have since been taken down.
In 1907, the university began to study sheep after a federal program allocated $5,000 a year for sheep and wool research. The stock farm was moved to the prison site in 1908 and experiments with sheep and wool continued there until 1955.
The university maintained the experimental station until 1989.
Knowing that the university would be leaving the site, Nelson said that “groups of concerned people from Laramie” put into motion a plan to restore the site.
Banner & Associates, an engineering firm offering structural and civil engineering, was hired to assess the historic value of the property. It reported that the site had potential to open as a historic destination. A steering committee was formed to examine options for restoration.
The Wyoming Territorial Prison Corp. was established with an endowment board in the late 1980s and remained involved with the park’s operations until 2004.
A 1-cent sales tax was approved and this, along with money from the state and UW, formed the foundation for a $5 million restoration project.
Initially, the concept for the site went beyond the prison, Nelson said.
In 1990, it opened as a historic destination with the addition of a vintage-looking frontier town. The university-built barn and show ring were kept and a church from Rock River was added.
Though it was a popular attraction, the number of people needed to make it come alive — and the cost of the props, clothing and maintaining the attractions — proved to be unsustainable, Nelson said.
“They couldn’t keep it going along that path,” Nelson said, adding that organizers took a proposal to the state Legislature to take on the prison as a historic site.
“The focus was on keeping the integrity of the prison rather than an entertainment venue,” she said.
In 2004, the management of the site was transferred to the state of Wyoming, and it opened to the public again in May 2009.
The historic site can count on 25,000 to 30,000 visitors a year, with more visitors viewing the annual Christmas lights display in December or walking past on a nearby nature trail, Nelson said. The number of visitors includes many groups of school children from the Laramie area.
Nelson said the 150th anniversary celebration is a way of giving back to the community that has saved the prison more than once.
“We wanted to do something special because if not for the people of Laramie, this would not be here today,” Nelson said. “Our goal is to bring back community involvement through more events, things that will bring people back.”
She encourages Laramie residents to return to the site to see what has been restored and upgraded.
“People tell me, ‘It’s so much better than we anticipated,’” Nelson said.