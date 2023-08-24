Memorial in Lincoln Park
Buy Now

A memorial for BayLee Carabajal-Clark, the 15-year-old female victim of a drive-by shooting, is pictured at Lincoln Park in south Cheyenne on May 11.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The teen accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark will continue his trial in Laramie County District Court, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

Johnny Munoz, 17, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after an alleged altercation at Lincoln Park on April 30. In June, lawyers for Munoz filed a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court, making the judgements and proceedings private. On Aug. 10, a judge ruled that Munoz’s case would remain in district court, and that he will be tried as an adult.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus