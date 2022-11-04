Election officials in the seven Wyoming counties where voters can cast ballots via drop boxes disregarded interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request to ditch the boxes.

Allred, a Uinta County Republican Party committeeman, made the request in the first week of his appointed secretary of state tenure via a letter to Wyoming’s 23 county clerks. The missive from the Evanston gas plant foreman lacked legal teeth and so the request could be ignored — and none of the counties that still use drop boxes for absentee ballots made any changes.

