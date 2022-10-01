Karl Allred photo

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday night that he selected Uinta County resident Karl Allred to serve as interim secretary of state.

Allred, who last month lost the Republican primary to Jon Conrad in the state Legislature’s House District 19 race, was chosen from three candidates selected by the Wyoming Republican Party’s Central Committee on Saturday.

