Lost Ring

Chris and Randie Marshall, owners of CR Diamonds and Gems, recently returned a ring found by a Gillette family to its owner in Switzerland. The ring was lost by a man snorkeling in Hawaii and was later found by a Gillette family while on vacation.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — Jonathan Monney was snorkeling in the clear waters of Hawaii, enjoying time spent with his new wife Diana.

After a couple of minutes underwater, a current took him farther outside of the reef and he had to make a long swim back to the shore.

