“Research says if you can’t see someone who looks like you or fits (your demographic), it’s hard to imagine yourself in that role,” said Megan Candelaria, mathematician and associate director of the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium at the University of Wyoming.
Studies like those found in the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences prove that gender and ethnic inclusion increases scientific successes. This is attributed to the increase of outside experiences and perspectives. In short, having women — and more specifically women of color — in STEM fields is important for scientific advancement, according to the California Sea Grant collaborator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
But women in general are underrepresented in STEM, especially in mathematics and astronomy. Candelaria and Michelle Mason, UW Ph.D. candidate in Physics and Astronomy and newly-admitted to the Science Education Ph.D. program at the College of Education., shared a dialogue about being a woman in STEM.
MICRO/MACRO AGGRESSIONS
Mason completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California, Berkley — which is the third most prestigious global institution for astrophysics, according to US News and World Report. She said her time there was mostly tolerable aside, from micro aggressions she endured from classmates who assumed the connections she had with her sorority made her stupid and incapable.
When Mason completed her degree at UC Berkley, she was admitted to the UW Ph.D. program and found herself almost completely surrounded by men.
“I saw a big drop-off in the number of women,” Mason said. She added she was one of three women in her cohort (a group of individuals studying the same subject) at the time, and the only one not in science education.
She recalled a blatant display of sexism during her second year in program when a professor, no longer at the university, assumed she was the only master’s student in a room full of Ph.D. candidates. She was also the only woman present.
During her recollection, Mason cracked jokes about the incident, stating she understood why the professor would make such an assumption.
“Our (breasts) get in the way of everything … and our lady brains just can’t handle (the work load),” she said. She laughed as she said that.
But it was evident the presumption was damaging. She also spoke about the following year how male classmates, who were years younger than her in the program, made sly remarks about her approach to ethics in Journal Club — a pseudo-mandatory discussion group for new thinkers, such as Mason, to critique and discuss new research.
During these club meetings, she would actively engage in discourse, question methods of science and challenge the differences in approach to problems. In essence she was practicing accountability, which is essential for conclusive and ethical research.
“[That’s what] we’re supposed to do,” Mason said, but instead she was reproved and admonished by her peers for critically thinking.
“I stopped going,” she said after a patronizing discussion with her head of department — who said she was the third women to speak with him about gender inequity and banter. The discussion resulted in no change or reprimand.
A BATTLE FOR RESPECT
Candelaria responded to Mason’s experiences about the realities women face in STEM. She admitted she never dealt with micro aggressions the same way Mason did, but did feel an added pressure to outperform and excel her male colleagues.
“Because you’re not just representing yourself at that point,” Candelaria said, “you’re representing the entire gender.”
Mason added that not only is she negatively affected by the strain of proving her worth as a scientist — known as Imposter Syndrome — but feels added pressure to outperform because she is plus-sized.
“Not only am I negatively affected because of my gender, I’m negatively affected because of my appearance … I mean, it’s not like I’m coding and I just start typing ‘cake,’” Mason said, but others assume her appearance is connected to her intellectual and research capabilities.
“Nobody looks at a man and judges them based on their appearance,” Candelaria said. Men’s outward demeanor does not determine scientific dignity, but for some reason it does for women. Because of this, Mason has found herself emphasizing a false truth to her female students she currently mentors:
“You can’t be just as good, you have to be better,” she said. It’s an unnecessary pressure she feels women shouldn’t have to deal with.
THE NEXT GENERATION
Both Candelaria and Mason find themselves gravitating toward education and mentorship with the hope that the next generation of STEM professionals will feel encouraged and confident in their fields.
Both mutually agree more female support is necessary in STEM, and they want to pave a way for marginalized, underrepresented (female) scientist who might otherwise drop out of an advanced program due to lack of support.
The discrimination Mason experienced was disheartening and ultimately cost her a career in researching quasars and the role super massive black holes play in galaxy evolution. But it made her realize an entirely different area of science exists — one that serves as a foundation for future scientist without compromising her own passions or curiosities.
“I don’t want what happened to me to happen to them,” Mason said because she has had to deal with feeling unwelcome and unsupported in the Physics and Astronomy department.
Her choice stemmed from an ethical/moral dilemma which essentially boiled down to her wanting to have a greater impact on a large community.
“Am I really gonna spent the rest of my life researching objects at the edge of the universe and write papers that only 30 people in the entire world are going to read,” she asked, making clear her ill-content for the exclusivity of astronomy in every aspect.
Instead, she wants to make astronomical conversations more accessible to a larger community so the discoveries have a larger, more meaningful impact.
More importantly, Mason wants to use her knowledge of science and her experiences in STEM for social justice and make grad school a little easier particularly for underrepresented students. The way to do this, she said, is through mentoring the next generation.