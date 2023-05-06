Paul Street

Longtime and popular Laramie High School mathematics teacher Paul Street will be awarded an honorary degree from the University of Wyoming during next week’s commencement ceremonies.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

The University of Wyoming is awarding three honorary doctoral degrees at the commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 13. One of those three receiving the university’s highest award is Laramie High School’s own Paul Street.

UW awards an honorary degree to recognize those who embody the university’s archetypes, and illustrate the values of excellence, service and integrity. Alongside those values and ideals the degree is meant to recognize outstanding accomplishments in all professions, public services and/or services to humanity, UW President Ed Seidel said in a UW news release.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus