The University of Wyoming is awarding three honorary doctoral degrees at the commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 13. One of those three receiving the university’s highest award is Laramie High School’s own Paul Street.
UW awards an honorary degree to recognize those who embody the university’s archetypes, and illustrate the values of excellence, service and integrity. Alongside those values and ideals the degree is meant to recognize outstanding accomplishments in all professions, public services and/or services to humanity, UW President Ed Seidel said in a UW news release.
Street, an award-winning mathematics instructor, has been teaching for 43 years, and at Laramie High for 39 of those after finishing his masters degree at the university. Throughout his many years at the high school he has taught, tutored and mentored hundreds of students and looks forward to coming into work every day.
“I get energized by being around the kids and being able to help kids.” the highly-respected Street said. “To see them figure things out or to overcome hurdles and to have successes is rewarding for me — the time I spend in my little classroom world is always a good time.”
Given Street’s dedication and passion for his job, it is not surprising he was nominated and chosen to receive the honorary degree. On Tuesday morning, Street received a call from Seidel, and was flabbergasted to say the least after hearing the news.
“There was a long silence after that, because that was so far from the realm of possibilities for how I imagined that conversation going,” Street said. “But evidently, they had to receive a letter nominating me for that and they have a category for that. And so of course, it’s a tremendous honor.”
He was unsure of who to share the news with at first, worried that he would be bragging, before deciding that his wife would be the first person he would celebrate with. His colleague Dennis Hogsett had other plans.
“Friday morning, when I came to school, Dennis Hogsett, another math teacher, was waiting for me by the door and I was running late as usual,” Street said.
Street was on his way to meet with Hogsett’s son to do some math tutoring. After seeing Hogsett, Street began to worry that he was much later than he thought.
“When I walked up, he said ‘Hey, Doc’ and then I knew that he knew,” Street said. “Evidently, he and his daughter [Macy Hogsett] wrote the nominating letters and solicited a letter from our principal Fred George. Dennis had some breakfast burritos and coffees in his classroom to celebrate on that Friday morning.”
Street earned a bachelors degree, summa cum laude, in mathematics from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, and an masters degree in mathematics from UW.
Street has dedicated his career to improving the lives of Wyoming students and has received national recognition for his outstanding work, according to a UW news release. He was awarded the Arch Coal Achievement Award in 2013 and the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Distinguished Teacher Award in 2015 and 2022. He also has received numerous other awards, including the Ellbogen Meritorious Classroom Teaching Award, Laramie High School Teacher of the Year and the Wyoming Education Association Harriet Byrd Award for promoting multiculturalism, collaboration and harmony among diverse groups.
He currently teaches precalculus, advanced calculus courses and advanced placement calculus classes. He has served as an AP calculus reader — scoring students’ AP calculus exams during the summer — for seven years. Street also has served on the Wyoming Excellence in Mathematics Endowed Chair search committee at UW.
Street will be on stage during the graduation ceremony alongside the two other candidates. He will be given the award alongside the rest of the graduating class of 2023.
