If you’re looking for a fast-paced, light-hearted, world-traversing treasure hunt, Jeffrey S. Stephens’ latest novel, “Fool’s Errand” might be up your alley.
Six years after the death of his father, a young marketing professional receives a handwritten letter instructing him to find a criminal amount of money acquired through rather questionable means. His father, known as Blackie, was an organized crime bookie in New York City who was always looking for his next get-rich-quick gig. His son actively resisted becoming involved with Blackie’s employment in his youth, but finds himself traversing the nation — and France — to find the hidden treasure left in his name out of sheer curiosity.
The most brilliant element of this story is Stephens’ purposeful decision to leave the main character unidentified. This choice gives readers the space to experience the adventure first hand as well as relatively engage with the more nostalgic moments in the text.
“It’s intentional,” Stephens said from his family home in Connecticut during a phone interview, “He’s everybody, that’s the point of the book.”
In more ways than one, “Fools’ Errand” presents itself as a bildungsroman — a literary term for a coming of age story. Although generally these types of stories follow the formative progression of children or young adults (think the “Harry Potter” series, 1997-2007), their purpose is to provide a lens through which readers can witness transformative growth.
Readers indubitably witness a poignant but oddly jovial transformation in the son. Initially, he’s a bit of a shag rug: lots of personality but trod on by dominant figures. By the end of the novel he is more assertive with his needs and morals.
As Stephens moves the hunt from NYC to Las Vegas to Paris, France, readers experience the transformation through the recollection of memories. Some are the son’s but many are from the characters that had closer, more dynamic relationships with Blackie. The son’s impression of his father is shaped by how others remember Blackie, highlighting the re-evaluation of identity in himself and of his father.
Memory plays a critical role in the story in that it isn’t bound by one general location. Stephens takes you on a journey across three different geographies, but even within those physical spaces, he expands the layout to include low-end dive bars and Italian bakeries in Little Italy as well as demolished war zones.
The use of nostalgia connects readers to the book on a personal level; the tale is about family and all the good and bad that come with them. As readers progress through the book and experience how each character interacts either with Blackie, or the mother or the sister or the cousins, they relate comparable familial relationship within their own lives and realize everyone has a Blackie or an Uncle Benny or a cousin Frank.
“If someone said [this book] is about what makes families, families … that person got it,” Stephens said.
The cadence and development of the characters and circumstances are well thought through. With only 237 pages, and short, to-the-point chapters, it’s a relatively easy read.
However, there are some mechanical elements of the text that could potentially cause some pause in readers.
The beginning chapters, when introducing key characters, are tedious in certain aspects. Often, readers are told what to see as opposed to being shown. This tends to result in unexciting details presented like facts.
There were also several typos, and I found no less than four in the copy I received. This isn’t so much an error on Stephens’ part, so much as on the publication. Regardless, it costs credibility and risks readers’ trust. With that said, the strongest qualities of the text more than make up for the minor downfalls.
“Fool’s Errand” by Jeffrey S. Stephens (Post Hill Press, 2020)