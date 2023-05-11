...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in east central Wyoming, Converse
County Lower Elevations and Niobrara County. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky pauses to enjoy the view during a bicycle tour through the south island of New Zealand. Mount Cook rises in the distance.
Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky celebrates at the entrance to Mexico Beach during a bicycle tour of Florida. Hurricane Michael made landfall near the site just several months after this photo was taken. The bike tour was one of several Travsky took while continuing her cycling streak.
Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky spent time, while continuing her cycling streak, pedaling the Amish country in Pennsylvania. The terrain was particularly hilly, making it challenging to catch up to and pass one of the buggies.
Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky pauses to enjoy the view during a bicycle tour through the south island of New Zealand. Mount Cook rises in the distance.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky pauses to take a celebratory photograph on the morning that marked her 3,000 cycling streak day.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky celebrates at the entrance to Mexico Beach during a bicycle tour of Florida. Hurricane Michael made landfall near the site just several months after this photo was taken. The bike tour was one of several Travsky took while continuing her cycling streak.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky's Australian shepherd, Dobby, is a fan of mountain biking, especially running alongside on prairie two-tracks.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky spent time, while continuing her cycling streak, pedaling the Amish country in Pennsylvania. The terrain was particularly hilly, making it challenging to catch up to and pass one of the buggies.
It’s a chilly 32 degrees, but thankfully the wind is minimal — anytime it’s less than 10 mph is relished. The pink sky to the east heralds a new day. I stop for a celebratory photograph as the sun breaches the horizon.
I’m on my Cycling Streak Day 3,000. I have pedaled some sort of bicycle every day since Dec. 14, 2015. That was the day I ended my running streak of more than two years because of knee surgery. Now I’m staving off knee replacement. I was bummed and still miss running, but immediately hopped on my bike to take up a new streak, just in a different mode.
I don’t bike or run fast and realized long ago speed is not my forte. Every time I enter a race, I confirm going fast is just not in my DNA.
Consistency is where I shine. That strength led me to become a streaker. This is not running in the nude (heaven forbid!), but just doing an activity, in my case pedaling a bicycle, every day.
Fellow streakers congratulate those also keeping up the daily ritual, no matter the mode or length of the streak. Keeping going, one day at a time, is what we all have in common.
For runners to become a member of the U.S. Running Streak Association, they must complete one year of running at least 1 mile every day. That is the entry requirement. I pattern my cycling streak similarly. I figure I can run a mile in about 10 minutes — like I said, I’m slow — so I require that as my minimum time on a bike.
A running streak is certainly more convenient. For a bike streak, every day I must have a bike to ride. It can be problematic when traveling. I expected my streak to end when I traveled to New Zealand. It would have been disappointing to end the streak then, since I was going to that country to do a bike tour. Upon landing in Christchurch, though, I discovered renting a bicycle was very easy. I quickly found a bike my size, and pedaled to cure my jet lag. The streak survived.
For those 3,000 days I’ve pedaled 29,714 miles. That’s about 5,000 miles more than one time around our planet at the equator. I confess, though, that is not the distance I’ve traveled since I’ve also spent quite a few cycling days pedaling nowhere in my basement. I go indoors when the weather outside is frightful. While I’ve pedaled in the snow via my fat bike, when temperatures drop, snow falls and ice forms on the streets, I often prefer the warmth of the basement.
I am an avid bike tourer, though. During my 8-plus years of biking every day, in addition to New Zealand, I’ve done bike tours in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. While I’m slow, I am addicted to travel by bicycle. I especially enjoy riding with a small group of fellow cyclists, camping along the route, and stopping frequently to sightsee.
When in the field for my work as a wildlife biologist, I bring my mountain bike. My assistant, Dobby, enjoys nothing more than running alongside me when I’m pedaling a two-track road. My Australian shepherd trots in one track as I pedal in the other. His tongue lolls out, and I swear he is smiling. His joy gives me joy.
For those thinking of joining the streaking ranks, I offer a few pointers. First, make sure you have a solid base of running or pedaling before planning to do it every single day. Don’t start running by streaking; work up to going out every day.
Second, make the activity a habit at a specified time each day. When time is limited, get in the minimum to ensure the streak continues. If more time comes available later in the day, more miles can be added.
Someday my streak will end; I have no idea when that will occur. Until then I take it a day at a time. I’m certainly hoping to make it another 3,000 days.
I just wonder where my two wheels will take me in that time.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.