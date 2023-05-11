It’s a chilly 32 degrees, but thankfully the wind is minimal — anytime it’s less than 10 mph is relished. The pink sky to the east heralds a new day. I stop for a celebratory photograph as the sun breaches the horizon.

I’m on my Cycling Streak Day 3,000. I have pedaled some sort of bicycle every day since Dec. 14, 2015. That was the day I ended my running streak of more than two years because of knee surgery. Now I’m staving off knee replacement. I was bummed and still miss running, but immediately hopped on my bike to take up a new streak, just in a different mode.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

