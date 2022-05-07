There are woodhouse’s toads, pelicans, mule deer and golden eagles. Those are four wildlife species that call Guernsey State Park home.
Just how many other critters share that home is uncertain, but a better idea will be determined after this year’s bioblitz held June 10-12. It is hosted by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute, Audubon Rockies and The Nature Conservancy.
Dorothy Tuthill, assistant director of the Biodiversity Institute, said a bioblitz involves searching and recording all the plants, animals and insects in a specific area during a 24-hour period.
“This is a very fun event for those who enjoy the outdoors,” Tuthill said. “It’s great to spend a weekend with other like-minded people while discovering the natural world.”
Guernsey State Park provides a unique site with habitats ranging from ponderosa pine and juniper trees to sagebrush prairie. Fire scorched about 2,800 acres in the park in 2015, so participants can document how that area has recovered.
The reservoir itself is not a particularly diverse biome since it is drained every summer during the annual silt run to benefit downstream irrigators. Tuthill said the bulk of the aquatic sampling will be in creeks that flow in the park rather than in the reservoir.
Jacelyn Downey, education programs manager for Audubon Rockies, described a bioblitz in an Audubon video of the 2019 event held at Bear River State Park in southwest Wyoming.
“A bioblitz is when you get together a bunch of professionals and researchers and encourage the public to join them,” Downey says. “They show what they do and welcome participants to lend a hand in collecting data.”
Presentations and workshops kick of the 2022 event June 10. Tuthill said there are three workshops available that afternoon:
An insect identification workshop lead by University of Wyoming entomologists.
A plant identification session lead by staff from the Rocky Mountain Herbarium at UW.
A session on nature journaling lead by members of the Wyoming Naturalist program.
“There will also be activities for young participants through the afternoon,” Tuthill said. “Among those activities, the Wyoming State Museum staff will bring museum mammal specimens to show the kids.”
The next day, participants join biologists, botanists and other environmental professionals to perform a wide range of surveys on birds, insects and plants in all the varied habitats of Guernsey State Park.
Tuthill said the goal is to “record every living thing that can possibly be found.”
Evening activities, in addition to gathering around the campfire, include a night hike Friday and then a moth survey and even some star-gazing Saturday if the clouds stay at bay. On Sunday, the final activity is to plant trees as a service project for the state park.
Registration is required and will close a few weeks before the event. It’s limited to 100 participants. Cost for the weekend is $20 per person. The fee covers camping, a group barbeque one night, s’mores around the campfire, one breakfast and an ice cream social. Other meals are the responsibility of the participant.
On-site tent and RV camping is available at no additional cost thanks to Wyoming State Parks. Participants need to bring their own gear and reserve a campsite ahead of time to ensure there is space available. Call Park Superintendent Chris Delay at 307-836-2334 to make a reservation. Use of an electric site requires a $10 per day fee.
Teachers can earn Professional Standards Teaching Board credits and take the knowledge they gain at the event back to the classroom. Information to sign up for the credit and for everyone to register can be found at the UW Biodiversity website at wyobiodiversity.org.
Those unable to attend are encouraged to take part in a virtual bioblitz July 15-18. This virtual version involves documenting flora and fauna at any location in Wyoming and reporting the findings on the iNaturalist website or cellphone app.
“We welcome all ages from birth to death to the bioblitz,” Tuthill said. “It is very suitable for families with children, but also for those without kids who are just curious and want to learn more about the flora and fauna of the area.”