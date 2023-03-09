While snow comes and goes and temperatures oscillate between winter and spring-like, birds are on the move. Migrations are in progress or just getting started. One of the most spectacular and a “must see” for even casual birders is the sandhill crane migration.
Imagine seeing hundreds, if not thousands, of birds in the sky at one time. Cranes are noisy, too. When they take off the sound is deafening.
Getting to the main sandhill crane flyway is an easy drive from Laramie. Head east on Interstate 80 into Nebraska, the heart of the flyway. There are four main towns that cater to crane viewing: North Platte, Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings. Information to plan a trip and check out a map of the various viewing opportunities is on the website nebraskaflyway.com.
Kearney offers particularly accommodating facilities for crane viewing. There are guided tours at the nearby Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary. Getting one of the pre-dawn or evening slots in a blind close to where the birds gather for the night is tough this time of year; typically the slots are booked starting in January. There may be an opening here or there, but those slots typically fill up quickly.
The early morning excursion starts at zero dark thirty. A procession of about 30 people slowly makes their way down a path in the dark from the visitor’s center to a wooden blind structure that extends toward the river. Once in the blind, viewers take their positions at the many open air windows at varying heights to meet everyone’s needs.
According to Bill Taddicken, director of the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center, they’ve have visitors from around the globe.
“We normally have birders from at least 50 countries,” Taddicken said. “This is the only place in the world with so many migrating cranes at one time. Our viewing blinds are quite popular.”
Getting a reservation for either a morning or evening slot in the blinds can be tough on short notice. Taddicken recommends getting them early when the reservation website opens on Jan. 2. Openings are still possible for this year, though, as visitor numbers tend to decline into April.
Due to the need to stand quietly in the chill of night, the groups are mostly adult. There is no official age limit, but Taddicken said they recommend no children under age 12. On their website they also offer recommendations on attire (bundle up) and, before the hike into the blind, go over camera restrictions. It is important that no camera lights are visible that might startle the cranes and cause them to flush.
If heading east to witness the crane migration is more of a spur-of-the-moment plan, there are public viewing platforms where visitors watch the birds take off in the morning or gather in the evening without the need of a reservation.
Viewing isn’t just a morning and evening event. After leaving the North Platte River at dawn, the birds feed in the nearby corn fields to fatten up for their long migration north. Each evening they return to the river where they stand in the water all night, making it difficult for predators to attack.
Watching the birds in the fields during the day is a delight. There’s a good chance of watching a crane “dance” as the males try to impress the ladies. These dances involve wing-flapping, bowing and jumping. Since the birds are three to four feet tall, the display is both elegant and comical.
While there’s plenty of lodging in the towns and cities along the flyway, camping out at such places as the Fort Kearny State Historical Park offers a unique experience. The cranes make noisy neighbors, trumpeting and cackling on through the night. They are noisy, but the nighttime bustle is nothing like the din that occurs at dawn. It’s as if the birds have an alarm clock that goes off for all of them at the same time. While a few birds take off initially, within minutes the sky is filled and they all are making noise. It is stunning visually, but also a sound like none other.
For those looking for a truly unique experience, the Rowe Sanctuary also offers an overnight photography experience. Guests spend the night in a rustic viewing blind on the banks of the river with the opportunity to photograph cranes up close and personal.
For more information about the opportunities for crane viewing along the Nebraska flyway, go to: nebraskaflyway.com. For more information on the guided crane blinds or overnight photography opportunities near Kearney go online to rowesanctuary.org.