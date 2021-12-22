The deaths of another 24 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.
The department said the deaths that occurred in October, November and December brought to 1,526 the number of Wyoming deaths tied to the coronavirus since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
Six Park County residents, five women and one man, died after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The deaths of four Laramie County residents, three women and one man, were also linked to coronavirus.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, a Campbell County man and woman, a Converse County man and woman, a Fremont County woman and two Goshen County men.
Also connected to the virus were the deaths of a Natrona County man, a Platte County man and woman, a Sheridan County man and a Sweetwater County man.
The deaths were announced as department figures showed the state’s number of active coronavirus cases on Tuesday stood at 854, an increase of three from Monday.
Active cases up by 3 ...
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by three on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 105 new reports of laboratory-confirmed cases and 39 new reports of probable cases Tuesday.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 117, leaving the state with 854 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 196; Uinta County had 111; Natrona had 93; Campbell had 59; Teton had 57; Fremont had 51; Carbon had 41; Sweetwater had 39; Sheridan had 36; Park had 31; Albany had 26; Weston had 21; Goshen had 17; Lincoln had 12; Crook, Platte and Sublette had 10; Johnson had nine; Converse had eight; Big Horn had six; Hot Springs and Washakie had five, and Niobrara had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,906 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 111,526 have recovered.
... but drop below 1,000
The number of active coronavirus cases fell by 156 over the weekend, dropping below 1,000 for the first time since August.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 151 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend and 27 reports of new probable cases.
Also over the weekend, the number of recoveries reported among those with laboratory-confirmed or probable cases increased by 334, leaving the state with 851 active cases. The last time the number of active cases was below 1,000 was on Aug. 2, when the total stood at 979.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,762 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 111,409 have recovered.
The number of people being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus fell by 22 over the weekend to total 82 on Monday.
The highest number of COVID patients being treated was 30 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 21.