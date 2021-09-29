The number of Wyoming deaths linked to coronavirus climbed to 996 on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health released new information on 41 deaths.
The department’s weekly update of deaths tied to coronavirus said the 41 all died in August or September and said most of the victims, 35, had been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus before their deaths.
Six of the victims, five women and one men, were Laramie County residents, while four others, three men and one woman, were from Fremont County.
Four Natrona County residents, two men and two women, also died in September, as did four Park County residents, three men and one woman, and four Platte County residents, three men and one woman.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, two Big Horn County men, three Campbell County men, a Carbon County man and a Converse County woman.
A Crook County man’s death was also linked to COVID, as was the death of a Goshen County man, a Niobrara County man, a Sheridan County man, a Sweetwater County man and woman, a Teton County woman and two Uinta County men.
The announcement came as the Health Department announced the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined for a second consecutive day Tuesday, falling by 45 from Monday to total 3,662.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 272 new laboratory-confirmed cases Monday and 223 probable cases.
At the same time, the department received new reports of 499 recoveries since Monday, leaving the state with 3,662 active cases, a decline of 45 from Monday. Monday’s total of 3,707 was a decline of 441 active cases from Friday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state for active cases with 620; Campbell County had 369; Fremont County had 308; Laramie had 297; Uinta had 276; Sweetwater had 247; Park had 211; Sheridan had 176; Lincoln had 144; Albany had 139; Washakie had 113; Converse had 106; Teton had 102; Sublette had 93; Goshen had 70; Carbon had 66; Crook had 58; Platte had 50; Johnson had 44; Weston had 34; Niobrara had 24, and Hot Springs had 14.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 89,430 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming. Of those, 84,772 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals increased by 18 on Tuesday to total 210.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating the highest number of COVID patients at 39, while 37 patients were being treated at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.