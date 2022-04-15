Laramie’s five minutes of fame are going into overtime with the television series “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” set to feature two more local restaurants.
Tonight, The Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery, 404 S. 4th St., will make an appearance on the popular Food Network show’s seventh episode of Season 35, which follows the famous foodie Guy Fieri as he travels the country looking for the best eats.
“We were excited. It wasn’t something I had thought about before,” restaurant owner Kerri Smith said of being featured on the show.
Smith plans to host a watch party at The Alibi, which will be complete with drink specials made from Fieri’s line of tequila and a Fieri look-alike contest.
The episode, which airs at 7 p.m. tonight, is titled “Pickin’ Up and Chowin’ Down,” and also features restaurants from Cleveland and Anchorage, Alaska.
“In Laramie, Wyoming, a powerhouse pizza-bakery (is) firing up the bomb barbecue pie and standout sandwiches,” says a description of the episode on Food Network’s website.
The Alibi’s moment of recognition comes after three other local restaurants have been featured on the show over the past few weeks: J’s Prairie Rose, Born in a Barn and Sweet Melissa Café.
Restaurant owners and staff from each of those establishments shared the excitement over being featured on the show.
In May, Weitzel’s Wings expects to be featured on an episode about food trucks. Guy and his crew were first spotted in Laramie testing Weitzel’s Wings when the truck was parked outside the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot in November.