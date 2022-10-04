Aerial cheatgrass spraying

Aerial spraying with a helicopter occurred in multiple treatment units last summer along the eastern portion of the Snowy Range in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

 U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy

An inter-agency coordinated effort led to thousands of acres being treated for cheatgrass last summer on burned areas in the eastern Snowy Range.

With the aerial application of the herbicide Rejuvra, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department treated 6,289 acres for cheatgrass within the 2012 Squirrel Creek and 2020 Mullen wildfire areas.

