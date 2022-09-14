MiddleSchoolers

Spencer Morton, owner of the Jackson Hole Fly Fishing School, watches Padraig Evans cast his line out onto the Snake River south of Jackson.

 Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide File

JACKSON — The flow of the Snake River will dip next week and drop sharply beginning Sept. 26, according to the schedule laid out by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for managing Jackson Lake Dam.

The bureau plans to reduce the release of water from the current 2,600 cubic feet per second to 2,000 cfs the week of Sept. 19. Starting Sept. 26, the agency will reduce the release from Jackson Lake incrementally to reach the winter flow of 280 cfs by Oct. 3.

