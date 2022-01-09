Most people who would plan a visit to Antarctica probably wouldn’t put excellent cuisine and musical performances high on their list of expectations. But if for nothing else, Antarctica is a continent of many surprises.
Nate Master, a Laramie surveyor who is spending the six-month Antarctic summer at the South Pole and McMurdo Station, has found life at the bottom of the world a surprising blend of quiet time, science lectures, shared music and good food.
“The community is more like a large family at the South pole and we all look after each other,” he said. “We play games, watch movies, eat together daily and hang out in lounges after work.
“South Pole Station is more like living on a ship than a base. Fellow community member scientists host talks and tours of the deep space antenna facilities and other amazing science projects that we support down here.”
Master is spending most of his six-month deployment at a station with a population of about 80 people. Later this month, he will move to a larger facility at McMurdo Station, a community of about 500.
“Almost everyone interacts with one another on a daily basis, especially those of us that arrived first in the spring-summer season,” he said. “We all have our close circle of friends that have various activities and routines.”
Mondays are movie nights. Sundays mean coffee and brunch.
“The food is excellent and always available given how difficult it is to prepare regular meals for people at all times of the day and what can be available from cargo shipped to the continent,” he said. “There are always many choices to suit any dietary selection, and our brunches on Sundays are comparable to a buffet that you might find at a high-quality resort.”
In McMurdo, live music is the go-to entertainment on weekends, he said.
“There is a tremendous amount of talented musicians and bands that come together while deployed, and nights that the bands play is a call for almost everyone on the base to come together and enjoy,” Master said. “I am fortunate to have one of the most talented singers in the community working as a crew chief for me in my survey department.”
Master lamented that he wishes he had stuck with piano lessons as a child. He is an audience member, not a performer, but said his experience has inspired him to start playing keyboards again.
Though social activities are offered frequently, there also is a lot of time that can be spent alone. Master, an aspiring writer, is using the time to finish or polish a couple of novels he started.
“This is a good place to do the job and not have to take your work home every day,” Master said. After, hours, “You can either sleep or eat, so I decided to start my writing too.
“I’ve been working on writing for probably 10 years or more, so finally I’ve been able to get some product out of it. I have one novel completed and passed it to a close circle of friends and family (to) get their reads on it. Starting on my second one here. I’d like to come out of it with two. Realistically, writing novels takes time and I have time here for sure.”
Master’s novels center in Wyoming, inspired by the history and beauty of the remote Western state.
“I wanted to paint the beauty of Wyoming,” he said.
He also would like to paint the landscape of Antarctica, although he said his first written venture will likely be nonfiction.
“I would like to take the accounts of my father’s time, lay down our history of it. Even if it is for no one else but our family, it is fine,” he said. “I just want to tell about this life, a modern slice of exploration and how it evolved from my dad’s time to my time. There’s still a lot of adventure here.”
Master’s father was stationed in Antarctica in the early 1970s.
An unexpected activity was the opportunity to view the Dec. 4 solar eclipse from the unique Antarctic vantage point where the sun was 92% covered.
“The temperatures dropped about 10 degrees, but being a nice day without wind, it wasn’t uncomfortable,” he said. “Since one of my duties is establishing the actual annual Geographic South Pole (the glacier that Station and Pole marker are on moves daily), I marked the true position of South 90 degrees latitude and a group of us from the station stood around it to view the eclipse ... the southernmost eclipse ’party’ on the planet!
“It was still pretty amazing to experience it in such a remote and rare location.”