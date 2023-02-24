CASPER — After a nearly two-week hang up in the Senate, the most ambitious abortion restriction bill the Wyoming Legislature has ever considered is back on track.

Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, referred the “Life is a Human Right” bill on Wednesday to the Senate Agriculture Committee, where it’s very likely to receive an affirmative vote. Three of the five members of the committee are cosponsors of the bill.

