JACKSON — An attorney representing abortion foes looking to uphold Wyoming’s ban said restricting access to abortion protects women’s health.
“The harms to women from abortion are well-documented,” said Denise Harle, the senior counsel and director of the Center for Life at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy group.
“Everything from physical harms from hemorrhaging, sepsis infection, death to psychological harms,” Harle said. “There’s a wealth of research showing women after abortions have increased risks of suicide, PTSD, eating disorders and depression.”
However, a Jackson OB-GYN who is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the ban, said the health risks of a full-term pregnancy are greater than those associated with abortions, particularly those performed early in a pregnancy.
The state’s ban is on hold.
Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens decided earlier this month that it potentially “transgresses” the state Constitution, meriting a halt on its enforcement until the lawsuit challenging the ban can be decided.
Harle, alongside Cheyenne attorney Frederick Harrison, represents two individuals and an organization that want to intervene in the case: state Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody; state Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and Right to Life of Wyoming.
Speaking from Georgia, where the Alliance is based, Harle (pronounced Har-ley) discussed the arguments against access to abortion the intervenors plan to make.
Of the resources Harle cited about how abortions harm women was a 2011 PubMed study that measured the association between abortion and indicators of adverse mental health from 1995-2009 and a Charlotte Lozier Institute report on the reality of late-term abortions.
The Charlotte Lozier Institute’s goal, according to the organization’s website, is to “promote deeper public understanding of the value of human life, motherhood, and fatherhood, and to identify policies and practices that will protect life.”
OB-GYN Dr. Giovannina Anthony, who is fighting the criminal ban in court, agreed with the Lozier Institute finding but stated that late-term abortions constitute the minority of procedures and pale in comparison with the risks associated with a full-term pregnancy.
“Almost 90% of abortions in 2020 were before 12 weeks,” Dr. Anthony said. “I agree that abortions performed after 15 weeks have more risk, as she mentions, but this is still a fraction of the risk of the exact same complications that occur with a full-term pregnancy.
“Ironically, by making abortion illegal or difficult to access, this will force women to delay, travel and drive up the second-trimester abortion rate when those women could have had a safer first-trimester abortion.”
In 2020, the risk of death with a full-term pregnancy in the U.S. was 23.8 per 100,000, Dr. Anthony said.
“The risk of dying from a full-term pregnancy is thousands of percentage points higher than dying from abortion at 18 weeks, and even higher compared to first-trimester pregnancy,” Dr. Anthony said. “If we use this logic, every pregnant woman should be informed that abortion is safer and almost 20 times less likely to kill her than a full-term pregnancy.”
Regarding the potentially unconstitutional vagueness of the current language in the law advising on what constitutes a medical emergency, Harle said the defense plans to submit “expert affidavits” from OB-GYNs to show that women are “completely safe” in emergency circumstances when using “basic, reasonable medical judgment.”
“With a medical emergency, every state law allows for treatment when the life of the mother is at risk,” Harle said. “If a doctor can save the life of a mother and that requires terminating the pregnancy, that’s permissible.”
“It’s frustrating to hear pro-abortion doctors acting like they don’t know the difference between an abortion and what’s not an abortion,” she continued. “They’re inserting chaos and causing fear in women by pretending they don’t know the difference.”
Anthony, who has spent three decades caring for pregnant women, responded to Harle’s comment in an email, saying: “That anyone would suggest that after 30 years of obstetrics and gynecology care I or any of my colleagues would ‘pretend’ to not know what an abortion is defies all logic and common sense.
“Take away my ability to provide safe and evidence-based obstetric and gynecologic care, as she is doing, and the chaos and fear that will ensue (and is ensuing) will endanger every reproductive-age woman in this country.”
When asked how the statute doesn’t mention lethal fetal abnormalities, Harle said fetal deaths that have already occurred in the womb, such as miscarriages, are not considered an abortion, but did not directly address fetal abnormalities.
“If you look at the basic definition of abortion it’s the ‘intentional, elective ending of human life in womb,’ ” Harle said. “That’s not the same as treating a miscarriage, and any OB-GYN would know the difference between performing an abortion to end a baby’s life versus a miscarriage where the baby has already died.”
“Every child deserves to be born even if they may face different circumstances,” Harle said. “Abortion has the effect of killing a child every single time and harming the mom. No one should be killed because they may be poor.”
When asked about the recent cuts to maternity care in rural Wyoming communities such as Kemmerer, Rawlins and Riverton, where clinics have been closed due to staffing difficulties and budget cuts, Harle mentioned the work that Rep. Rodriguez-Williams is doing and stressed the need for more programs that support mothers.
“I have no idea what’s going on in terms of the economy, employment issues, but I definitely know that [Rodriguez-Williams] is the executive director of a pregnancy clinic, one of more than 3,000 pregnancy centers around the nation that provide free resources, counseling, support, ultrasounds, blankets, diapers, clothes, job training to women facing unplanned pregnancies in Wyoming.”
Rodriguez-Williams sponsored House Bill 92, Wyoming’s trigger law for abortion restrictions that was set to take effect in if the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which it did in June. Neiman was a co-sponsor.
On its website, the Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center lists itself as a Christ-centered ministry that “provides alternatives to abortion” while also offering “post abortion support.”
Neither Rep. Rodriguez-Williams nor Rep. Neiman responded to requests for comment.
“We would look forward to seeing laws passed that provide real support to women, actually empowering women,” Harle said. “Having to end her child’s life to find success is not supporting the woman.”
Harle was also asked how the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization that aligns itself with protecting religious freedom, responds to a Jewish plaintiff who has claimed that the ban infringes on her religious freedom because she has a different moral conception of when life begins.
“This would be a misunderstanding in terms of religious freedom,” Harle said. “This particular claim has been rejected time and time again.”
Harle cited unsuccessful attempts by the Satanic Temple, recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt church, to bring lawsuits arguing their church has a “Satanic Abortion Ritual” and that exempts its members from state restrictions. If someone says that their conscience would permit them to engage in something that the state has deemed a crime, this is not an effective legal argument, Harle said.
“Pro-life laws are not based on religion,” Harle said. “They are consistent with the Constitution, what laws permit and science, since science says from the moment of conception the baby has its own DNA, heartbeat in a matter of days, and organs are formed by eight to nine weeks.”
The Alliance Defending Freedom cited the Lozier Institute for these conclusions.
A remote scheduling conference is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The hearing was scheduled to give both parties time to respond to both motions — the motion to certify the lawsuit challenging the ban to the Supreme Court and the motion to approve the three anti-abortion intervenors.
According to Alexandra Ralph, judicial assistant to 9th Judicial District Judge Melissa Owens, “nothing substantive will be discussed.”
“This conference is to set other hearings and deadlines,” Ralph said in an email.