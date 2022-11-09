Unofficial election results show current Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans won the general election with 6,549 votes. His challenger, Republican candidate Joel Senior, received 6,023 votes.
The race has been a long one for both candidates, who each ran against challengers in the primary election before facing each other in the general election.
Senior and Appelhans were among the top local spenders for campaign finances. Senior spent $10,801.08 and Appelhans spent $9,464.40. Each received roughly $6,500 in individual contributions, which could be one indicator of the closeness in the race, though results as of 9:30 p.m. were not complete enough to tell.
“I think the campaign went well,” Senior said while waiting for election results. “We worked really hard and we’re proud of how we ran it. We’re just waiting like everyone else I suppose.”
Senior said the campaign was a learning experience, and that he was proud of the fair and honest way he and his team ran it.
Appelhans did not respond to a request for comment on campaigning by the Boomerang’s press time Tuesday night.
Appelhans and Senior stated similar goals throughout their campaigns — to increase transparency of the Sheriff’s Office and make other improvements — though they differed on how to get there.
Appelhans was appointed to office in 2020 by the Albany County Board of Commissioners after the sudden retirement of David O’Malley, who came under scrutiny and subject of a lawsuit after a Sheriff’s Office deputy killed Laramie resident Robbie Ramirez in 2018.
Becoming the first Black sheriff in Wyoming and bringing in policy changes and staff overturn in the Sheriff’s Office, some viewed Appelhans as representing a step toward reform for the office after a legacy of police misconduct.
Others, including Senior, said the Sheriff’s Office should improve in the areas of transparency and communication with the public.
For many, this concern centered around three deaths that took place in the Albany County Detention Center over the course of seven months. While Appelhans claimed the Sheriff’s Office has made reforms since the deaths, some raised concerns over lack of communication with the public and in one case with a family member of one of the deceased, according to an article from WyoFile.
Community members also have raised concern over comments Senior made in regards to the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, an extremist anti-government group.
During a debate in October, Senior said that while he is not part of the group, he does support some of the group’s ideology around protecting constitutional rights. He also said he would “support the rights of our citizens not to follow … specific laws,” when it came to firearms confiscation and restrictions on movement related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the Senior’s frequent campaign messages was to improve conditions in the Albany County Detention Center.
While hesitant to speak before knowing final election results, Senior said that if elected, he would work on improving policies at the detention center and help inmates better stay in contact with family, counselors and others.
Mental health care for inmates and other members of the community has also been a pillar of Appelhans’ campaign, in which the current Sheriff said he would like to continue working to build connections with the community to create a better response to those in mental health crisis.
This article was last updated at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 9 after absentee votes were counted.