Unofficial election results show current Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans won the general election with 6,549 votes. His challenger, Republican candidate Joel Senior, received 6,023 votes. 

The race has been a long one for both candidates, who each ran against challengers in the primary election before facing each other in the general election.

Sheriff debate

Albany County sheriff candidates Aaron Appelhans, left, and attend a debate at the University of Wyoming College of Business Oct. 20.

This article was last updated at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 9 after absentee votes were counted.

