The Albany County Democratic Party (ACDP) has announced a search for candidates to replace Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent, who resigned from the role effective 5 p.m., Tuesday. The Albany County Attorney is a public office held by an elected official with a four-year term.
Interested applicants must submit their applications to albanycountydems.chair@gmail.com by 10 p.m., Sunday, May 9 for consideration.
Applicants are required to be a registered Democratic voter, a member of the Wyoming State Bar for a minimum of five years and have practiced law for a minimum of five years.
“We are grateful for Ms. Trent’s service to our community and wish her well in her future endeavors, ACDP Chair Carrie Murthy said in a released statement. “We look forward to conducting an open and transparent nomination process that takes into account the needs of Albany County.”
PROCESS
How will the Albany County Attorney vacancy be filled?
Wyoming Statute §22-18-111(a)(ii) outlines the process for filling a vacancy in a county elective office:
● If a vacancy occurs in a county elective office, the board of county commissioners shall immediately notify the chair of the county central committee of the political party which the last incumbent represented at the time of their election.
● The chair shall call a meeting of the county central committee to be held not later than 15 days after receiving notice of the vacancy. At the meeting, the county central committee shall select and transmit to the board of county commissioners the names of three persons qualified to hold the office.
● Within five days after receiving these three names, the board of county commissioners shall fill the vacancy by appointment of one of the three to hold the office.
TIMELINE ONCE APPLICATIONS IN
May 9-17: Screening committee reviews candidate pool and narrows it down to not more than six semi-finalists.
May 17: Public forum held at 7 p.m. with semi-finalists; public feedback solicited
May 19: Central committee narrows the pool to three finalists and submits recommendation to county commissioners
May 24: County commissioners appoint one of the three finalists to fill vacancy within five days
HOW TO APPLY
Applicants may apply by emailing Albany County Democratic Party Chair Carrie Murthy (albanycountydems.chair@gmail.com) with:
1. Resume
2. Cover letter that describes your vision for this position