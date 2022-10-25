CASPER — The Wyoming Department of Education last week reached an agreement with the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board and U.S. Department of Labor finalizing guidelines for a new paid apprenticeship program that aims to address statewide teacher shortages.

The program, which recruits and trains people who want to become teachers, will be piloted in three Wyoming school districts this spring — Laramie County School District No. 1, Teton County School District No. 1 and Fremont County School District No. 24.

