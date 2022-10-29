CHEYENNE — The external cost adjustment for K-12 public schools totaled $70 million when it left the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee earlier this month, but it now stands at $43.3 million for fiscal year 2024.

Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee cut the recommendation nearly in half during their meeting Thursday morning, and recommended not sustaining the amount for more than one year. Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, introduced the motion to allocate $10.2 million for education materials and energy, which was approved last year, and an additional $33.1 million for professional and non-professional labor.

