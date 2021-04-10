Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Vincent Montoya, 43, Laramie, was arrested for possible witness intimidation.
WEDNESDAY
n Allicia Cain, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
THURSDAY
n Adam Brown, 39, Texas, was arrested for possible no registration, driver’s license, insurance.
n Shadrick Williams, 46, Georgia, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Charles Wesley, 46, Georgia, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, reckless endangering.
n Robert Smith, 56, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, reckless driving.
n Prit Mehta, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:03 p.m., Highway 230, accident.
TUESDAY
n 1:49 p.m., Laramie area, accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 3:57 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 7:56 p.m., Highway 230, vandalism.
THURSDAY
n 8:09 a.m., Dragonfly Trail, possible domestic disturbance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 1:09 p.m., intersection of Interstate 80 and W. Snowy Range Road, accident.
n 1:18 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Grand Ave., possible harassment, threats.
n 2:55 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., possible mail theft, tampering.
n 6:52 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
TUESDAY
n 1:06 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 8:06 a.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., trespassing.
n 10:16 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:02 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Court, burglary, business.
n 4:41 p.m., 300 block of N. Ninth St., theft, bicycles.
WEDNESDAY
n 1:50 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 9:18 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 9:16 a.m., 1200 block of Renshaw St., possible harassment, threats.
n 2:23 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., theft.
n 5:24 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., possible child abuse, neglect.
n 7:00 p.m., 2600 block of E. Sheridan St., vandalism, graffiti.
n 11:46 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., hit and run.
n 9:31 a.m., 2000 block of Alsop Lane, hit and run.
n 1:03 p.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., trespassing.
n 4:52 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., theft, building.
THURSDAY
n 6:18 a.m., 1500 block of S. Third St., burglary, business.
n 7:50 a.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 9:00 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
n 9:48 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:14 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., assault and battery.
n 11:15 a.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., vandalism.
n 4:32 p.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:05 p.m., intersection of S. Third St., and E. Russell St., hit and run.
n 7:16 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
n 7:29 p.m., 1500 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.
n 8:22 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.