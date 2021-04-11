TUESDAY
THE SOUTH OF LARAMIE WATER & SEWER DISTRICT is having a board meeting at 5:30 p.m., 2461 County Shop Rd. For more information, call 307-742-8955.
WEDNESDAY
ALBANY COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION is having its regular meeting at 2 p.m. via Zoom. To access the agenda, visit http://www.co.albany.wy.us. To register for Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qde-uqzgvGtAm0SRzJ9H_4pnU0vs608uy.
PARKS & RECREATION has announced the Parks, Trees and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for today is canceled. The board will meet again May 12 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, contact Todd Feezer, assistant city manager, at 307-721-5260 or email tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park at the intersection of 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN meets 5:30- 6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot, 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com