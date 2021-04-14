Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Devon Seymour, 46, Georgia, was arrested for possible speeding.
n Lawrence Hoehne, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n Matthew Lakin, 34, Denver, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Nathan Driver, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n Branson Hinz, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested for felony delivery of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 7:25 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 7:22 a.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
n 6:31 p.m., 4300 block of Welsh Ln., trespassing.
n 8:52 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., possible impaired driver.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 5:32 p.m., 260 block of N. Taylor St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 7:18 p.m., 100 block of E. Kearney St., accident.
n 4:34 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 5:37 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Reynolds St., accident.
n 11:02 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
N 12:30 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 2:05 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., possible impaired driver.
n 8:59 a.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:40 p.m., 2300 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 5:06 p.m., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:27 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.
n 6:22 p.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., vandalism.
n 7:59 p.m., 300 block of S. Third St., burglary, business.
n 2:25 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., burglary, vehicle.
n 7:22 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.