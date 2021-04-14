WEDNESDAY
THE CITY OF LARAMIE IS SEEKING APPLICANTS to serve on the Ad Hoc Working Group for Police Community. The Ad Hoc is a broad-based working group that will consider Laramie’s municipal policing services and provide a body of recommendations to city leadership. The position requires a six-month commitment period; must be Laramie resident. Applications can be picked up at City Hall, located at 406 E. Ivinson Ave. or found at http://www.cityoflaramie.org/wgpc.
THURSDAY
THE WYOMING ARTS COUNCIL application deadline for the Community Support Grant is at 11:59 p.m. tonight. The grant is a competitive grant program for operating and/or project support for qualified organization that provide services to the community through the arts. Applications available at Wyoarts.org. For more information, visit the “Grants” tab at www.wyomingartscouncil.org, or contact Karen Merklin at 307-214-7819.
FRIDAY
RELATIVE THEATRICS is virtually on-demand streaming “Tight End” by Rachel Bykowski from April 16-May 2. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tight-end-tickets-145112233597.