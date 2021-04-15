THURSDAY
CITY OF LARAMIE REMINDER: During landfill hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 162 Roger Canyon Rd., green waste can be disposed of free of charge if it is clean and not oversized. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflaramie.org/greenwaste. To sign up for a weekly pickup service and participate in composting program at the landfill, visit http://www.mcbridesyardwaste.com/.
FRIDAY
A BOOK READING, Q&A WITH NINA McCONIGLEY, author of “Cowboys and East Indians,” explores the immigrant experience and collision of cultures in the American West. The event begins 6 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Free admission.
SATURDAY
GLASS RECYCLING DROP OFF EVENT will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot. Please sort clear and colored glass prior to drop off.