Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW RETURNS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. New snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. * WHERE...Valleys and Basins of Carbon and Albany Counties including Shirley Basin, Saratoga, and Laramie. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. Snow will persist this afternoon and tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&