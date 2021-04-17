Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Selena Montoya 36, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Micheal Abeyta, 42, New Mexico, was arrested for possible driving while under suspension, hit and run.
THURSDAY
n Natalie Taylor, 53, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 12:34 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. Sully St., vandalism.
WEDNESDAY
n 10:57 p.m., Howe Road, accident.
THURSDAY
n 1:54 a.m., intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 230, accident.
n 10:03 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 12:36 p.m., 1700 block of E. Person St., theft.
n 4:01 p.m., 300 block of N. Fifth St., accident.
n 5:29 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 5:33 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 6:16 p.m., 1600 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:03 p.m., 1500 block of N. Fourth St., theft.
n 5:08 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Drive, hit and run.
n 10:57 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., hit and run.
TUESDAY
n 5:58 a.m., 1300 block of N. Cedar St., vehicle/stolen-unauthorized use.
n 12:13 p.m., 900 block of E. Shield St., possible sexual offense.
n 5:35 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 10:15 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., possible possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia.
n 11:45 p.m., 500 block of E. Third St., burglary, business.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:07 a.m., 1400 block of S. Second St., burglary, business.
n 7:45 a.m., intersection of S. Adams St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
n 7:47 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Drive., accident.
n 8:04 a.m., 1400 block of E. Flint St., accident.
n 8:34 a.m., 1300 block of S. Second St., burglary, business.
n 8:18 a.m., 1400 block of S. Second St., attempted burglary, business.
n 8:24 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Drive, accident.
n 11:42 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 4:27 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 5:50 p.m., 700 block of S. 23rd St., burglary, vehicle.
THURSDAY
n 1:39 a.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., burglary, business.
n 10:44 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Drive, theft.
n 12:09 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 10:50 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 11:09 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
n 9:01 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., assault and battery.
n 10:49 a.m., 900 block of S. 13th St., vandalism.
n 1:32 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Drive, accident.