TUESDAY
PROGRESSIVE VOTER ALLIANCE (PVA) OF LARAMIE is hosting a presentation by Don Kurtz, founder of the Las Cruces PVA, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Laramie Rep. Karlee Provenza (D-House District 45) will also be in attendance. To join the Zoom meeting, email: erdelyi@wyomail.com.
WEDNESDAY
THE LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION DISTRICT is having its regular meeting of the Board of Directors at 11 a.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, contact Laura McGinley at laura.mcginley@lrcd.net.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park, intersection of 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot, 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com