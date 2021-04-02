FRIDAY
THE NATURE CONSERVANCY IN WYOMING invites entries for its 2021 “I Believe in Conservation” student photo contest. Must be between ages 14-19 to participate. For more information and to enter, visit nature.org/WYstudentphoto.
THE LARAMIE WOMAN’S CLUB is preparing for the “Flamingo a Friend” fundraiser for the Interfaith Good Samaritan, which feeds hundreds of Laramie families. Sending a bundle of birds to a friend costs $20. For more information, call Ina at 307-272-3562.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30-6:15 p.m., at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot, 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com.
MONDAY
THE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE presents its spring performance 7:30 p.m., via Youtube. Admission is free. For access, visit https://youtu.be/enrgG1LXeOc.