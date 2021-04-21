Boomerang-on the record

Albany County Detention Center

Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.

FRIDAY

n Skylar Jonet, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

n Taylor Gonzales, 21, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

SATURDAY

n Averian Long, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible breach of peace.

n Jackson Wolff, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.

n Kristina Camacho, 38, New Mexico, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

n Jamison Brown, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

n Sarah Arulsamy, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

n Barbara Farrell, 48, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

SUNDAY

n Carlos Bencomo, 19, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy/intent to deliver.

n Jesus Flores-Valdez, 18, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy/intent to deliver.

n Pierce Douglas, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY

n 8:17 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.

n 8:50 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.

n 9:49 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance.

SATURDAY

n 12:46 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., possible impaired driver.

n 11:25 p.m., Sand Creek Road, accident.

SUNDAY

n 5:34 p.m., 2000 block of PFE Rd., burglary, vehicle.

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY

n 6:40 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., burglary, business.

n 2:08 a.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.

n 12:44 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.

n 9:49 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance.

n 10:39 p.m., 700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.

SATURDAY

n 12:46 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., possible impaired driver.

n 12:50 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., breach of peace.

n 2:21 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.

n 3:41 p.m., 800 block of E. Gibbon St., hit and run.

n 9:05 p.m., intersection of S. Sixth St. and E. Grand Ave. accident.

n 10:57 p.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.

SUNDAY

n 12:41 a.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.

n 8:47 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., theft.

n 1:29 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.

n 1:58 a.m., intersection of E. Ivinson Ave. and S. 14th St., accident.

n 2;28 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.

n 7:17 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.

n 2:12 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.

n 4:28 p.m., 2300 block of N. Ninth St., theft.

