Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Skylar Jonet, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Taylor Gonzales, 21, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n Averian Long, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible breach of peace.
n Jackson Wolff, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Kristina Camacho, 38, New Mexico, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Jamison Brown, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Sarah Arulsamy, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Barbara Farrell, 48, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n Carlos Bencomo, 19, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy/intent to deliver.
n Jesus Flores-Valdez, 18, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy/intent to deliver.
n Pierce Douglas, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:17 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 8:50 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 9:49 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 12:46 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., possible impaired driver.
n 11:25 p.m., Sand Creek Road, accident.
SUNDAY
n 5:34 p.m., 2000 block of PFE Rd., burglary, vehicle.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 6:40 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., burglary, business.
n 2:08 a.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:44 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 9:49 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:39 p.m., 700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 12:46 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., possible impaired driver.
n 12:50 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., breach of peace.
n 2:21 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.
n 3:41 p.m., 800 block of E. Gibbon St., hit and run.
n 9:05 p.m., intersection of S. Sixth St. and E. Grand Ave. accident.
n 10:57 p.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 12:41 a.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:47 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., theft.
n 1:29 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 1:58 a.m., intersection of E. Ivinson Ave. and S. 14th St., accident.
n 2;28 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
n 7:17 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 2:12 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
n 4:28 p.m., 2300 block of N. Ninth St., theft.