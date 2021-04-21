WEDNESDAY
THE LARAMIE REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD is having a special meeting at 3 p.m. at the ARF building of the Laramie Regional Airport to discuss personnel matters pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405 (a) (ii).
SATURDAY
THE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING RECITAL SERIES is presenting Blake McGee, clarinet and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, at 7:30 p.m. via YouTube streaming in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts (BCPA) Concert Hall, located 1000 East University Avenue, Laramie, WY 82071. Admission is free and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/s8evAJ3gh_w.
THE MOOSE LODGE is hosting bingo at 5:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors open at 5:30; games begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door; first packet costs $25 and $15 for additional.