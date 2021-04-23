MONDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY is having a board meeting at 4 p.m. via Zoom, or in person in the Large Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St. Community members can email rcrocker@acplwy.org to receive weblink/call-in information or to email public comments to be read aloud during the meeting. For more information, visit https://www.acplwy.org/about/acpl-board-of-directors.
LARAMIE INTERFAITH VIRTUAL SUE WEDEL MEMORIAL WALK, RUN, WHEEL fundraising event is open for registration until May 2. Participants can take part in the 5K, One Mile Fun Run or the Slacker; each option comes with a T-shirt or reusable Interfaith shopping bag.