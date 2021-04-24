Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Wendy Hoffman, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, criminal entry.
WEDNESDAY
n Brian Hastings, 53, Colorado, was arrested for possible battery.
THURSDAY
n Joshua Case, 37, Casper, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Anthony Rivers, 26, Texas, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, property destruction.
n Jay Busziewic, 36, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving while under suspension.
n Erica Anderson, 51, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Roy Johnston, 60, Rock River, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving while under suspension.
n Kevin Kozola, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 4:18 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
n 7:44 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
n 4:09 p.m., Highway 130, accident.
TUESDAY
n 4:58 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 1:51 p.m., 4600 block of Oriole Ln., assault and battery.
WEDNESDAY
n 2:33 p.m., Herrick Lane, theft.
n 11:37 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh and E. Flint streets., possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY
n 1:16 p.m., Highway 130, vandalism.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 6:51 a.m., intersection of S. Johnson and Harrison streets., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 8:22 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of controlled substance.
n 10:28 a.m., 3400 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
n 11:47 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
n 7:44 p.m., intersection of S. 30th and E. Garfield streets, accident.
n 11:45 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
n 5:27 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., burglary, residence.
n 7:08 p.m., intersection of N. Third and E. Harney streets, accident.
TUESDAY 4.20
n 12:11 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 2:58 a.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:46 p.m., intersection of S. 15th and Barratt streets, accident.
n 1:51 p.m., 4600 block of Oriole Ln., assault and battery, simple.
n 1:58 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
n 7:41 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:40 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth and E. Harney streets, burglary, business.
WEDNESDAY
n 3:42 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 6:29 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., assault and battery, simple.
n 8:02 a.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 4:53 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 5:24 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Drive, possible possession of controlled substance.
n 6:06 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., burglary, vehicle.
n 6:49 p.m., 600 block of E. Mitchell St., vandalism.
n 7:52 p.m., 100 block of E. Fetterman St., theft.
n 11:26 a.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 4:56 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism.
THURSDAY 4.22
n 12:23 a.m., 1300 block of E. Kearney St., disorderly conduct.
n 8:01 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 10:33 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Drive, assault and battery, simple.
n 6:18 p.m., intersection of S. Cedar and W. Custer streets, possible impaired driver.