WEDNESDAY
THE WYO SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER NETWORK, housed in the University of Wyoming, is presenting a free webinar at 11:30 a.m. via webinar about cybersecurity and phishing. Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and will be presenting. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84321763780?pwd=V2pyQWo3Qkc0Qnk3N3FhWisxUHhtdz09.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING MUSIC presents faculty members Ben Markley and Andy Wheelock with guest bassist Bob Bowman and trumpeter Dan Jonas at 7:30 p.m. via livestream. To access, visit https://youtu.be/jMXx6nWGL68 for free streaming.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park at the intersection of 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30- 6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot, 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com